Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 16-21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOP THAT TRUCK!

A scoundrel made off with a tailgate for a Chevrolet Z71 parked in the 3700 block of Dartmouth Avenue at 9:36 p.m. Nov. 21. The owner heard noise outside and saw what appeared to be a full-sized truck leaving with the tailgate.

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Monday

An irresponsible motorist hit a delivery van around 10:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue, reversed, and left without leaving information.

The driver of an Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling southbound on the Dallas North Tollway, and, while preparing to proceed westbound on Mockingbird Lane, failed to yield and hit a Chevrolet Express work van around 11:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane, but didn’t provide information.

19 Thursday

A delivery box truck hit a GMC Yukon that was parked in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue around 1:25 p.m. and left the scene without leaving contact information.

20 Friday

How easy was it for a thief to drive off in a Toyota Land Cruiser that was parked in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue overnight before 10:30 a.m.? The vehicle was likely left unlocked with the keys inside.

The driver of a Cadillac Escalade hit an Audi SUV in the parking lot of Highland Park Village around 12:54 p.m. and moved to another parking space

21 Saturday

Arrested at 12:58 p.m.: A 32-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Monday

A troublemaker broke the window of the Orvis store in the 8300 block of Preston Road at 3:06 a.m.

17 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:19 p.m.: A 32-year-old man accused of evading arrest or detention in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Parkway.

A ne’er do well grabbed a $150 coat and a $200 backpack from a Volkswagen Jetta parked in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue. The incident was reported at 4:10 p.m.

Some mischief-makers caused a ruckus in the parking lot in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza around 8:25 p.m.

20 Friday

A crook took a Smith & Wesson firearm from a Ford F250 in the 3700 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 8:32 a.m.

Arrested at 2 p.m.: A 26-year-old man accused of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.