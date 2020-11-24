Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Announcement Party Canceled

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s planned announcement party for the 2021 debutantes has been canceled. It was scheduled for Nov. 25 at the Dallas Country Club.

The 35th annual presentation ball originally scheduled for Feb. 13, 2021, has been rescheduled for June 12, 2021, at the Morton Meyerson Symphony Center.

The debutantes who will be making their presentation will be announced shortly.

The presentation ball is the largest fundraiser for the DSOL and has raised more than $12 million for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

The DSOL supports the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education, and fundraising activities.