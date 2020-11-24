Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Catherine and Kevin McGee at the 2020 presentation ball. PHOTO: Gittings
Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Announcement Party Canceled

Rachel Snyder

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s planned announcement party for the 2021 debutantes has been canceled. It was scheduled for Nov. 25 at the Dallas Country Club.

The 35th annual presentation ball originally scheduled for Feb. 13, 2021, has been rescheduled for June 12, 2021, at the Morton Meyerson Symphony Center.

The debutantes who will be making their presentation will be announced shortly.

The presentation ball is the largest fundraiser for the DSOL and has raised more than $12 million for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. 

The DSOL supports the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education, and fundraising activities.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

