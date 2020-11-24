Fawcett Takes Second at 5A State Meet

Highland Park senior Cameron Fawcett brought home some hardware from the final meet of her decorated high school cross country career.

Fawcett won a silver medal in the Class 5A girls race at the UIL state meet on Monday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. She led the Lady Scots to a fifth place showing in the team standings.

Fawcett’s time of 17 minutes, 29 seconds on the 5-kilometer course was about 18 seconds behind the champion, Cedar Park freshman Isabel Conde de Frankenberg.

She kept a steady pace and remained within striking distance of the lead throughout. Fawcett was fourth at the mile mark and at two miles, by which time a small group of competitors had separated by a wide margin from the pack.

It was Fawcett’s best finish in four appearances at the state meet. She was 14th as a freshman in 2017, came in 39th in 2018, and ran eighth last year.

HP placed four runners in the top 30 overall on Monday, including sophomore Charlotte Hudson (20th place, 18:40), junior Alli Grace Ott (23rd place, 18:40), and sophomore Grace Hathaway (30th place, 18:48).

Other finishers for the Lady Scots included Isabel Blaylock, Ashley Goldman, and Carolyn Flowers. The HP girls have been represented by at least one runner at state for 46 straight years.