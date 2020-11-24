People Newspapers Joins Nationwide Share Gratitude 2020 Campaign

The feel-good campaign encourages people to share stories of gratitude through the power of social and mainstream media

In the grip of the severe direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has likely been the most difficult year ever experienced by people in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow, and across America. To ignite a more positive spirit of thankfulness, we’re excited to announce our participation in Share Gratitude 2020.

The inspiring holiday campaign, created by America’s Newspapers, a national newspaper trade association, and Sachs Media, a leading Florida-based communications firm, and will run through January 2021.

Share Gratitude 2020 encourages people of every demographic across the country to look into their hearts and share what they’re grateful for – health, family, friends, pets or anything else.

“The virus and other major stressors have draped a blanket of dark days from coast to coast, leaving many Americans grappling with how to keep their spirits up,” said organizers. “This Share Gratitude 2020 campaign can make an important difference in the lives of people across our community, and we’re pleased to be a part of it.”

Join the Gratitude Movement

How to Share:

Share Locally: Visit Preston Hollow People or Park Cities People on Facebook to share your gratitude submission with your fellow neighbors. Share photos, too – you may just see them in upcoming issues of the paper.

Tell the Nation: Visit ShareGratitude2020.com to share your submission with people across the country.

Click “Share My Gratitude” – write about what you’re grateful for and decide if you want to share a photo or video.

To share an image, upload it using the “Upload Now” button.

To share a video, share the link to the video in the field provided.

Click submit.

Once your gratitude submission is uploaded, tell your friends and family via social media. Tag three people and include #ShareGratitude2020 to spread the word.

“Despite the profound and prolonged hardships of this toughest time from the virus, each of us can still readily identify and embrace those many meaningful blessings that are the center of our lives,” said Ron Sachs, Founder/CEO of Sachs Media, which conceived and created the campaign. “While our pre-pandemic lifestyles and quality of life have been radically altered, we want to prompt people to tap into the many things that still positively define their days and share gratitude in a way that fuels a valuable, virtual, viral campaign.”

Select submissions will be shared on our Facebook pages and in our printed papers. The public is invited to visit ShareGratitude2020.com to watch and share inspiring gratitude submissions from others across the country. With the support of America’s Newspapers’ strong network of publications, local newspapers in cities throughout the United States can inspire their neighbors by sharing their submissions online and in their community papers.