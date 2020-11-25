Georgie by Curtis Stone Offers Lofty Thanksgiving Option

If you haven’t started thawing your turkey or reserved your take-out turkey by now, you might want to make another plan for Thanksgiving dinner.

How about Thanksgiving with Georgie? The stunning Knox Henderson restaurant is offering a delightful three-course Thanksgiving dinner perfect for traditionalists and those who seek something different.

First course options are your choice of Sweet Potato Soup or Chicory Salad.

The second course offers the choice of traditional turkey; a Vegan option headlined by Choux Farci, or stuffed cabbage; and a Pescatarian option which is a fish riff on the Turducken, the poultry version of a Matryoshka doll, this one using ocean trout, halibut and cod. The second course includes traditional Thanksgiving sides served family style.

The desert course offers choice of pecan or pumpkin pie or a Vegan pickled persimmon with macadamia nuts.

Reservations are available for dinner between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The cost is $90 per person for adults and $50 per child.

Click here to make your reservations.