SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EARLY BURGLER GETS THE WITHDRAW

Before 3:39 a.m. Nov. 17, a burglar stole from the Capital One Bank at Lovers Lane and the Dallas North Tollway and left us wanting to ask the crook, “What’s in your wallet?”

17 Tuesday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a Lambert’s Tree Service employee calling on a home in the 5300 block of Montrose Drive.

Going to need another place to shop on Black Friday: At 3:48 p.m., an unwelcome visitor was told to leave NorthPark Center and NEVER return.

Before 5:20 p.m., a ne’er drive well exited the parking lot at Hillcrest Crossing in the 8600 block of Hillcrest Road after damaging a 58-year-old man’s car.

18 Wednesday

At 4:28 a.m., officers responded to a street blockage in the 9100 block of Midway Road, where a motorist had fled after damaging a light pole.

19 Thursday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for theft from two women, ages also not provided. One occurred at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane shopping center in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, the other at the Northway Christian Day School at Durham Street and Northwest Highway.

20 Friday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a man at a home in the 7100 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Arrested at 10:28 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of staying at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre at Dallas North Tollway and LBJ Freeway without permission.

21 Saturday

A visit to the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane left a 31-year-old man’s vehicle in need of improvement (repairs). And, of course, the nuisance who hit it didn’t stick around to take responsibility.

Arrested at 8:52 p.m.: a 46-year-old woman accused of public intoxication near Preston Center.

22 Sunday

Officers responded to a street blockage in the 10400 block of Inwood Road, where an irresponsible and reckless motorist had fled after a wreck with a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old man who lived nearby.