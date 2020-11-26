It’s Beginning to Look at Lot Like Drinkmas

On the culinary creativity scale, mixologists are way up there with molecular gastronomists, those who fuse flavor, science, technique, and ingredients in bold and brilliant ways. The holiday season must be the favorite for mixologists, especially, as they get to create thematic new drinks with kitschy names. This week, three fun and festive holiday cocktail parties are opening at local outlets and they are worth a visit.

The St. Henry’s Nuttier Than a Fruitcake

ST. HENRY WINTER WONDERLAND

Located in The Henry in The Union Dallas, St. Henry Winter Wonderland is fun holiday experience for revelers. Located on The Henry’s rooftop, the St. Henry offers includes merry cocktails and seasonally inspired food. And, for what it’s worth, the publicity photos of the St. Henry pop up are so great I almost considered repurposing them for my own Christmas decorations.

St. Henry’s winter wonderland drink menu includes the Junior & Mrs. Mint, with vanilla infused Belvedere Vodka, white chocolate, cream and peppermint schnapps, and the Nog on The Rooftop, with House Jameson “Xmas Whiskey,” a whole egg, cream, nutmeg and cinnamon. The St. Henry house made “Xmas Whiskey” includes Jameson Irish Whiskey, Madagascar Vanilla Bean, cinnamon, and organic cane sugar. Homemade “Xmas Whiskey” is available in 200 ml bottles for purchase to make a great gift for yourself or someone you want to impress.

St. Henry’s holiday-specific menu includes Deviled Crab Dip, with garlic toast and charred lemon, Butternut Squash Toast, with whipped ricotta, burnt onion and maple cider gastrique, Whole Baked Brie, with red onion jam, assortment of crackers and crostini, and Warm Croissant Bread Pudding for a taste of sweet that’s not a cocktail.

The Henry can also accommodate larger groups for private parties in the Alpine Lodge, a private dining room outfitted in alpine décor to give it an après ski vibe.

Reservations are encouraged and required for parties larger than four. All reservations can be booked through The Henry Special Events Manager, Brittany Sims at 469.520.1084 or bsims@foxrc.com, and will include a food & beverage minimum per person. Walk-ins are welcome for parties of four or fewer, on a first come, first serve basis.

St. Henry has a $5 per person entry fee and a portion of its proceeds will benefit Children’s Health, a North Texas pediatric health care system. The winter wonderland runs through Jan. 3, 2021.

The Henry has developed heath and safety protocol that exceeds federal and state guidelines. For more information and hours of operation, read here

Miracle on Lowest Greenvile

MIRACLE ON LOWEST GREENVILLE

For the past two years, HIDE in Deep Ellum has hosted the Miracle pop-up, a concept that has dozens of locations in five countries. This year, the Dallas Miracle pop up is located in a 5,000 square foot warehouse that is tricked out with perfect holiday-themed rooms such as “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and Christmas in New York City.

I visited Miracle at HIDE last year and absolutely loved it. The décor is transformative and it’s impossible to not fall in love with the experience. Unless you’re grinchy, that is.

The drink menu is filled with seasonal flavors infused in classic and newfangled cocktails. Among the festive cocktails: The Christmapolitan, which contains vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime and rosemary with an absinthe mist and the Christmas Carol Barrel featuring reposado tequila, coffee liqueur, dry Curacao, and spiced chocolate.

Reservations can be made to visit but walk-ins are welcome as well. The press release assures that social distancing measures and all federal and state COVID-19-related mandates are in place. 2010B Greenville Avenue Dallas, Texas 75206 www.miracledallas.com Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday, 3 p.m. to Midnight; Saturday and Sunday, noon to midnight.

SIPPIN’ SANTA

Mele Kalikimaka from Royal 38, a restaurant and bar located in the Union Dallas development. Like Miracle, Sippin’ Santa is a branded nationwide holiday cocktail pop up with only 27 venues in the country. The tropical-themed Christmas cocktail party runs through December 31 and features cocktails crafted by the apparently famous mixologist, Jeffery “Beachbum” Berry. As the companion pop-up to Miracle, Sippin’ Santa is complete with over-the-top Christmas décor with a beach flair, including brightly colored Christmas trees, Santa’s, holiday lights, oversized cocktail umbrellas, vintage beach changing tents, wrapped gifts, tinsel and more.

Sippin’ Santa at Royal 38 cocktails include the Parrot in a Pear Tree with blanco tequila, pear liqueur, black walnut bitters, apple brandy, lime juice and Parrot Mix and the Brah Humbug, a hot drink with scotch, Drambuie and mulled wine syrup.

Reservations can be made to visit but walk-ins are welcome as well. The press release assures that social distancing measures and all federal and state COVID-19-related mandates are in place. Royal 38 is located in The Union Dallas 2301 N. Akard Street, Ste. 210. www.sippinsantadallas.com Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11a.m.to 1 a.m.