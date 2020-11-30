Crystal Charity Ball Fundraising Moves Online for 2020

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of many in-person events this year, including the Crystal Charity Ball, but fundraising for underserved children in Dallas County is continuing online.

To participate in an online silent auction from 9 a.m. Dec. 2 until 5 p.m. Dec. 6 register with a credit card via the auction link at www.crystalcharityball.org. The silent auction will feature more than 130 luxury packages in six categories: travel, fine jewelry, sports and experiences, fashion and wellness, dining, and home and garden.

Contribution tickets are available for purchase through Crystal Charity Ball members and by calling The Crystal Charity Ball office at 214-526-5868.

Contribution tickets offer the chance to win one of four prizes, including A 2021 Lexus LC500 Convertible, a $25,000 pre-paid Visa Card, a $20,000 gift certificate to Stanley Korshak, and an $11,000 jewelry package, compliments of Eiseman Jewels NorthPark Center.

“Although 2020 has presented unique challenges, our mission remains unchanged: raising funds to serve vulnerable children in our community.” Tucker Enthoven

Since 1952, Crystal Charity has helped support children’s charities in Dallas County, according to its website. Members of The Crystal Charity Ball Committee have distributed more than $157 million to 148 worthy beneficiaries over the past 68 years.

“Through the years, we have thanked our generous foundations, corporate and individual donors by hosting a black-tie gala held in December. 2020 began with our meticulous, experienced Ball planning team working full steam ahead, but early spring brought an international pandemic to our doorstep,” Ball chair Tucker Enthoven said in a statement. “Although 2020 has presented unique challenges, our mission remains unchanged: raising funds to serve vulnerable children in our community. Our eight Beneficiaries have shown inspiring grit, creativity, and resilience in continuing to provide vital services to children in the areas of health, education, and social services while managing economic challenges caused by the pandemic.”

The Crystal Charity Ball Committee committed to raising $7.87 million in 2020, and organizers say they plan to distribute those funds in March of 2021.

Beneficiaries

Ability Connection – The Commitment: $1,257,650

Since 1954, Ability Connection has served children and adults with disabilities. Social distancing regulations forced the agency to terminate its adult life and job skills training programs, resulting in a significant income loss.

Catch Up and Read – The Commitment: $951,434

Catch Up and Read equips atrisk elementary school students to read at or above grade level by third grade and does so with free teacher training and direct student tutoring. The agency pivoted during the pandemic to support online learning. Challenges include shared workspaces and teachers juggling work responsibilities with homeschooling of their children. The agency also sent books home with students and hosted peer video-conferencing to share best practices among executive directors, principals, and teachers.

Center for Vision Health – The Commitment: $964,204

Center for Vision Health provides vision services to low-income children and adults living in North Texas, including comprehensive, dilated eye exams and eyeglasses. The center closed on March 24 because of the virus but reopened May 4. No revenue came in during the closure, although staff remained on the payroll.

Children’s Medical Center Foundation – The Commitment: $1,179,000

Children’s Health is the leading pediatric healthcare system and only academically affiliated healthcare organization dedicated exclusively to the comprehensive care for children in North Texas. The pandemic led to increased demand for personal protective equipment and supplies, while curtailment of elective procedures reduced revenue.

Foundation for the Callier Center for Communication Disorders – The Commitment: $997,996

Since 1963, the UT Dallas Callier Center for Communication Disorders has provided leading-edge clinical services to children with communication disorders. Callier turns meaningful and innovative basic and applied research into new treatments and technologies and trains the next generation of caring clinical providers. For the first time since its founding in 1963, Callier closed to in-person appointments due to the pandemic. Most insurance will not reimburse for remote operations, resulting in a severe shortfall in revenue.

Healing Hands Ministries – The Commitment: $650,000

The faith-based Healing Hands Ministries (HHM) serves uninsured and underinsured families with a full suite of care, including family practice, pediatrics, obstetric, dental, behavioral and mental health, and vision care. Supply costs for protective gear and equipment soared. But family practice appointments faced a 76% cancellation rate. In addition to revenue loss, concerns grow about pediatric immunization schedules.

Mommies in Need Inc. – The Commitment: $970,846

Founded in 2014, Mommies In Need provides free in-home childcare to caregivers going through healthcare crises. The in-home nanny service provided by Mommies in Need pivoted to providing childcare to first responders and hospital workers during the pandemic. The agency also is piloting a Mommies in Need Virtual Community that utilizes trained nannies to provide compelling in-home programming that gives parents going through a health crisis a much-needed break.

North Texas Food Bank – The Commitment: $898,890

Founded in 1982, North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) provides access to nearly 77 million nutritious meals annually for hungry children, families, and seniors through a network of more than 200 partner agencies across 13 counties. The Food Bank is considered critical infrastructure and thus remains open to staff and volunteers. The agency is working with school districts to ensure continuity of their Food 4 Kids program and their School Pantry Program.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.