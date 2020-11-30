Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 23-29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LEFT FOB, LOST CAR

How easy was it for a scoundrel to drive off in an Audi Q5 that’d been parked in a driveway in the 3300 block of Colgate Avenue overnight before 8 a.m. Nov. 28? The vehicle was unlocked with the key fob left inside.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Because of technical difficulties, Highland Park’s arrest and incident reports weren’t available Monday. We’ll update this post when we receive them.)

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Wednesday

A burglar tried to drive off in a Chevrolet parked in the 3500 block of Stanford Avenue about 3:35 p.m.

A ne’er do well snatched about $1,000 worth of vehicle parts/accessories from a Ford F150 Raptor parked in the 3900 block of Centenary Drive around 8:40 p.m.

29 Sunday

Arrested at 2:39 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of burglary of a building in the 8300 block of Preston Road.