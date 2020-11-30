Ready to Choose the Best Stories of 2020?
We sought your nominations, and you weighed in with some great options. Now we’re ready for readers to pick their top two on a very robust ballot.
Will it be pieces written by a fourth grader? Or will it be Kersten Rettig’s stories on The Charles, local chefs, Foxtrot, and a trip to Austin? Maybe it’s stories about a wedding during COVID, or a neighborhood photographer who captured families during the pandemic – on their porches. Maybe you were a fan of poignant stories about young men whose lives were cut short, one by a fateful encounter with police, and another by cancer? Or was it the drive of a high school football team that had both a tornado and a pandemic to grapple with?