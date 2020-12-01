House of the Month: 4606 Versailles Avenue

Light, bright, and beautiful describes this three-bedroom West Highland Park home extensively renovated by Jerry Stark. The white marble kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large center island opens to a family room with a bar and French doors overlooking the covered porch and backyard. The luxurious primary suite includes a spacious bath and two large walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms share a handsome bath with marble countertops and double sinks. The third living area makes a great study, playroom, or exercise room. The back porch has remote control screens and an outdoor fireplace, while the gated drive opens to the two-car garage. Recent updates include a new roof, gutters, surround sound, French drains in 2018-2019, plus 2020 updates to HVAC, ductwork, and irrigation system.

