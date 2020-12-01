Power of Prevention Benefits Recovery Resource Council

The Power of Prevention, an in-person program presented by K&L Gates and benefiting Recovery Resource Council brought together 75 supporters Sept. 16 at the Hyatt Regency. Former LPGA golfer Laura Baugh shared her experiences as a young mother touring with the LPGA, her struggles with fame and alcoholism, and her recovery journey to today’s 24-years of sobriety.

“COVID-19 is not going to hold Recovery Resource Council back from raising funds, openly attacking the stigma of substance mis-use and celebrating recovery stories like Laura Baugh’s that emphasize that recovery is possible and sustainable – one day at a time,” Eric Niedermayer, CEO, Recovery Resource Council.

From temperature taking to hand sanitizing stations, every precaution was taken to ensure the safety of guests and theater-style seating was utilized to allow attendees to socially distance. Virtual tickets are available for post-show viewing for $100 and can be purchased at recoverycouncil.org.

