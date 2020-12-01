Teach For America DFW PTA Hosting Virtual Holiday House Engineering Contest

Looking to help your child keep their creative juices flowing during the upcoming winter break?

The Teach For America DFW Partners of Teachers and Alumni (PTA) is partnering with the Perot Museum and Texas Instruments for a virtual Home For the Holidays: Holiday House Engineering Contest event. To enter, visit the website.

Children from kindergarten to 12th grade can create and enter their own edible holiday homes from Nov. 30 until Dec. 14 for the chance to win various prizes.

Then, Stephanie Leichtle-Chalklen of Oak Cliff-based Kuluntu Bakery will teach families how to make her famous hot chocolate, and the judges will announce the winners live of the Home For The Holidays Contest during the virtual Home For The Holidays: Holiday House Engineering Contest event at 6 p.m. Dec. 17.

Families provide their own ingredients and there’s a suggested donation of $5 to Teach For America DFW for those who are able.