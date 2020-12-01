Tuesday, December 1, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Photo: Teach For America
Community Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Teach For America DFW PTA Hosting Virtual Holiday House Engineering Contest

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Looking to help your child keep their creative juices flowing during the upcoming winter break?

The Teach For America DFW Partners of Teachers and Alumni (PTA) is partnering with the Perot Museum and Texas Instruments for a virtual Home For the Holidays: Holiday House Engineering Contest event.  To enter, visit the website.

Children from kindergarten to 12th grade can create and enter their own edible holiday homes from Nov. 30 until Dec. 14 for the chance to win various prizes.

Then, Stephanie Leichtle-Chalklen of Oak Cliff-based Kuluntu Bakery will teach families how to make her famous hot chocolate, and the judges will announce the winners live of the Home For The Holidays Contest during the virtual Home For The Holidays: Holiday House Engineering Contest event at 6 p.m. Dec. 17.

Families provide their own ingredients and there’s a suggested donation of $5 to Teach For America DFW for those who are able.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *