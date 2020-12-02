Thursday, December 3, 2020

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 23 – 29

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WRONG KIND OF STUFFING

Before 11:08 a.m. Nov. 26, a feather-brained knave needlessly vandalized the Preston Hollow Bicycles store on Northwest Highway near Lemmon Avenue by filling a door’s keyhole with glue.

24 Tuesday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for vandalism at a home in the 4400 block of Hockaday Drive.

Burglarized before 2:11 p.m.: a 43-year-old Wylie man’s vehicle while parked at NorthPark Center.

Before 3:08 p.m., a crooked customer presented a forged check at the Vertex Community Bank drive-through in Preston Center.

25 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:11 a.m.: a 48-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 9200 block of Midway Road. Firefighters responding to an accident at the location called the police.

Arrested at 2:04 a.m.: a 43-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 5700 block of West Northwest Highway.

27 Friday

Motorists in the 6900 block of Park Lane evaded marked patrol cars around 1:31 a.m.

Burglarized before 2:36 p.m.: a 59-year-old man’s vehicle at his home in the 9000 block of Broken Arrow Lane.

Before 4:56 p.m., a maniac pointed a gun at two women, ages 25 and 29, in the 4500 block of LBJ Freeway.

28 Saturday

Arrested at 2:14 a.m.: two men, ages 31 and 33. The two were accused of public intoxication when officers arrived to investigate a potential burglary in progress at a home in the 6700 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Arrested at 3:22 a.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 4500 block of LBJ Freeway: a 34-year-old woman accused of driving drunk.

Online records did not include a reporting time for an assault on a woman, age not provided, at a home in the 6300 block of Joyce Way.

Burglarized before 6:28 p.m.: a 49-year-old man’s vehicle outside his home in the 9300 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Mayhem struck in the parking lot a Preston Forest Square again and again and again before 8:07 p.m. A thief stole a vehicle and several people reporting collision damage to their vehicles, including a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both Petland employees; a 52-year-old Dallas woman, and a 25-year-old Walker man.

29 Sunday

Arrested at 3:14 a.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 4900 block of Royal Lane: a 22-year-old man accused of driving drunk.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for an online attack on a woman from the 3700 block of Shorecrest Drive.

An unwelcomed visitors to Tom Thumb at Inwood Road and West University Boulevard will need to acquire groceries somewhere else after getting a criminal trespassing warning at 6:36 p.m.

Even with lights flashing and sirens blaring, officers were unable to catch a motorist who had been racing in the 10000 block of Hollow Way Road at 10:46 p.m.

