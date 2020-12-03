Never Fear Color; Christmas Decorating Time Is Near

Many will look to holiday decor to provide a bit of cheer and color at home during a time when people are spending more time there amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carla Fonts Hrncir, owner of Dunbar Road Design, says don’t be afraid of vibrant color in holiday home decor.

The Dallas company, founded in 2016, uses designs heavily inspired by the grandeur and vivid colors of Fonts Hrncir’s former family home on Dunbar Road in Palm Beach, Florida.

Christmas trees especially present a way to showcase individuality, family ornaments, and creativity.

“I don’t think you can ever overdo a tree,” Fonts Hrncir said of Christmas decorating. “Let the decorations speak for themselves. If you do a garland and a wreath and put one thing on your coffee table, like a small Santa…the garland and the wreath are so exquisite, that’s what shows Christmas right there.”

She said wreaths and garlands could be made to suit many different design tastes.

“I love wreaths and garlands because they’re so versatile. You can put them on a front door, you can put them behind a chair in the dining room, you can put (the garlands) around the fireplace, you can put them around the doorway, you can put them up the stairway,” Fonts Hrncir said. “It’s such a beautiful way to decorate your home… it’s actually less clutter and more elegance.”

She said scented candles and poinsettias could also elevate holiday home design.

“Add real poinsettias around your fireplace or around the house…then you’ve got some nature inside the house. You just kind of feel like you’re inside a Christmas garden,” Fonts Hrncir said. “I also love adding different colors of poinsettias to add shades of Christmas colors. They help transition from one room into another.”

She said her mother enjoyed decorating her childhood home for Christmas and that experience also inspires her interior design.

“I grew up with my mom going all out for Christmas,” Fonts Hrncir said. “It’s an exquisite dinner, and she puts out her finest china and her crystal. I grew up with that and just thought that that’s what I try to give clients.”

