Breon Tops All-District Honorees for HP

After winning the District 13-5A title this season in dominating fashion, Highland Park received some just rewards in all-district balloting.

Versatile HP sophomore outside hitter Sydney Breon was named the league’s MVP, as one of several Lady Scots to receive superlative honors.

Others included junior Emily Hellmuth (outstanding hitter), senior Kennedy Westendorff (outstanding defender), and sophomore Nicole Mauser (top newcomer). HP’s Michael Dearman was named the top coach in 13-5A.

First-team recognition went to Anna Claire Nichol, Carter Ching, and Presley Wright. Second-team honorees included Bela Alomar and Charlotte Lassarat.

The Lady Scots advanced to the 5A Region II quarterfinals before falling in five sets to Midlothian.