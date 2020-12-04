Ex-Pitcher Young to Serve as Rangers GM

Chris Young has established quite a resume during almost two decades in professional baseball, but his latest job hits close to home.

The former Highland Park standout (and Princeton graduate) was named the executive vice president and general manager of the Texas Rangers on Friday. He will serve alongside Jon Daniels, the team’s former GM who has been elevated to president of baseball operations.

Since retiring as a pitcher in 2018, Young has risen through the ranks quickly as an executive. He served for two seasons as a Major League Baseball vice president for on-field operations, initiatives and strategy. During the abbreviated 2020 season, he was promoted to senior vice president, which put him in charge of umpiring and player disciplinary action for the league.

Young started his MLB career with the Rangers in 2004. He later pitched for the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, and Kansas City Royals. He won a World Series title with the Royals in 2015.