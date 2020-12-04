House of the Month: 7785 Verbena Court

Situated steps from the Northaven Trail and the JCC, see this modern home full of designer finishes and updates. Custom grasscloth wallpapers, designer lighting, window treatments, and cool concrete flooring give this home the desirability it deserves. The open living area full of natural light lends itself to plenty of entertaining space. The gourmet kitchen features Kitchen-Aid built-in appliances, brushed gold hardware, and a sleek waterfall island. Find a heated pool with an outdoor shower, synthetic turf, and a private patio making for a low maintenance outdoor living space in the backyard. Tesla solar panels and spray foam insulation keep energy costs down, plus an epoxy garage floor and plenty of storage round out this home’s list of attractive amenities.

