Friday, December 4, 2020

W.T. White Athletes Lose Home in Fire

After a weekend high point of helping his team make the playoffs for the first time since 2007, W.T. White football player Noah Sample and his family have experienced a big loss – their home burned down Thursday.

Sample, who also plays basketball, baseball, and golf, and his sister Addison, who plays volleyball, saw the home they live in with their parents, Dustin and Monica, and grandmother Judy, go up in flames, destroying Christmas presents, the laptops that have become de rigueur for learning during the pandemic, and a whole lot of family memorabilia.

Sample shared video of the fire on Twitter.

“Pray for my family please…we lost it all today,” he said.

“Everyone is still in shock and not sure what is needed at this point but we know they are going to need so many things including replacing Christmas presents and school laptops for the kids,” family friend Amanda Tabor Davis wrote on a GoFundMe campaign set up to help the family.

To help the family, see the GoFundMe here.

W.T. White lost to Lancaster Thursday night, 55-3.

