Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Idolize Brows and Beauty

5600 W. Lovers Lane

The boutique spa based in North Carolina, opened its first Texas location in Dallas. It offers signature eyebrow and facial threading, lash extensions, full-body waxing, customized facials, lash and brow tinting, and lash lifts.

Westlake Dermatology

6565 Hillcrest Ave.

The new, 3,000-square-foot facility offers patients the latest in skin rejuvenation as well as treatment for diseases of the skin. Patients can receive a wide range of offerings, including medical dermatology services for all types of skin ailments, including treatments for acne, lipomas, cysts and skin cancer, as well as aesthetic services such as Botox and fillers, body contouring with SmartLipo, laser skin rejuvenation, chemical peels, and microneedling – all under one roof.

La Ligne

Highland Park Village

The 662-square-foot boutique serves as the second physical touchpoint for the brand’s stripes and classic, everyday essentials, following the opening of their first boutique on Madison Avenue in New York in May 2019. It’s the first stand-alone Dallas boutique for the brand.

Oak’d

5500 Greenville Ave.

The new eatery showcases premium Central Texas barbecue with an emphasis on house-made and locally sourced items. Twin 50-year-old Live Oak trees grace the patio where live music, a firepit, flat-screen TVs, and spacious seating to meet up with friends and family.

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Mockingbird Station

The new, 5,900-square-foot luxury spa offers services, including the minkyti facial, hydrafacial, Woodhouse escape, Woodhouse signature four-handed massage, Woodhouse signature hand retreat, Woodhouse signature seaweed leaf pedicure, and more.

Yo! Lobster

Highland Park Village

The eatery offers a selection of proper lobster rolls, seafood dishes, burgers, quaffable cocktails, and more.

Coming

Lucky’s Hot Chicken

6309 Hillcrest Ave.

The popular Nashville hot chicken concept will open in the 2,000-square-foot former home of Digg’s Taco Shop in December and will introduce a first for the brand – boozy frozen cocktails to provide a cool-down from its infamously hot and perfectly spiced chicken. The first Dallas location at 4505 Gaston Ave. opened in late September 2020.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.