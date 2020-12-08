Dallas Opera To Stream ‘The Magic Flute’ Simulcast

The Dallas Opera will make the company’s popular 2019 production of Mozart’s family-friendly The Magic Flute available free for home viewing for a limited time.

The production was originally simulcast live in high definition to a Dallas audience at Klyde Warren Park.

The Magic Flute video premiered online on Dec. 6 – but you can still watch it if you register online. Following the Dec. 6 stream, the program can be viewed by registrants for 30 days until Jan. 5, 2021.

Mozart’s magical, comical celebration of the human spirit was conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, TDO’s acclaimed Mrs. Eugene McDermott music director. The Sir Peter Hall production was first seen at Los Angeles Opera and Seattle Opera, with TDO’s 2019 revival directed by Washington-based director/choreographer Kyle Lang in his company debut.

The Magic Flute simulcast video stream stars Italian tenor Paolo Fanale as Tamino, soprano Andrea Carroll as Pamina, soprano Jeni Houser as The Queen of the Night, and baritone Sean Michael Plumb as Papageno — all in TDO debuts. Legendary bass Morris Robinson sings the role of the High Priest, Sarastro.

“This program is part of The Dallas Opera’s ongoing commitment to deliver unforgettable performances to music lovers around the globe,” said Ian Derrer, the Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. “We are grateful for the support of our unions and the enthusiasm of our benefactors, which enables us to present this world-class opera production just in time for the holiday season.”

The ensemble cast also included Diana Newman as the First Lady, Samantha Hankey as the Second Lady, Hannah Ludwig as the Third Lady, Brian Frutiger as Monostatos, Abigail Rethwisch as Papagena, David Pittsinger as the Speaker — and Keiland Ross Holleman, Lukas Palys, and Michael Blumenthal as the Three Boys.

Rounding out the cast were Aaron Short, Ryan Kuster, Sam Parkinson, and Michael Christopher.

The 2019 Klyde Warren Park simulcast presentation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute marked the 18th free public simulcast in TDO history. The opera was performed in its original language, German, with English-language supertitles projected on screen.