Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 30-Dec. 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNWELCOME INTRUDER

A trespasser forced open storage closet doors on the exterior of a home in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive and damaged a wall. The incident was reported at 8:16 a.m. Nov. 30.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:24 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of no valid license, running a red light, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 5800 block of Preston Road.

A thief pilfered the Mercedes badge from the front grill of a Mercedes Benz that was at a home in the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue. The incident was reported at 3:51 p.m.

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue to take out a $74,000 SBA loan. The incident was reported at 4:01 p.m.

3 Thursday

A pair of shoplifters made off with four handbags worth $2,750 each from the Ralph Lauren in Highland Park Village around 3:35 p.m. before getting into a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

4 Friday

Arrested at 2:17 a.m.: a 47-year-old man accused of evading arrest or detention, unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in the 3000 block of Warren Avenue.

A miscreant broke the back driver’s side window of a Ford F150 parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue at 3:35 a.m. and grabbed an iPad and various tools.

A van driver hit a Porsche Cayenne at 2:29 p.m. as both vehicles were traveling through the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Lomo Alto Drive and the van tried to change lanes before fleeing the scene without leaving information.

Arrested at 11:30 p.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue.

5 Saturday

A fraudster used the information of a man from the 3600 block of Normandy Avenue to open a line of credit from Burlington Coat Factory and charged $1,400 to it. The incident was reported at 11:50 p.m.

6 Sunday

A ne’er do well shattered the driver’s side headlight and scuffed the bumper of a BMW parked in a driveway in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane. The incident was reported at 12:33 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

A burglar got into a GMC Sierra in the 3000 block of Daniel Avenue and grabbed lawn and garden equipment around 8:29 a.m.

A crook pilfered a tailgate from a truck parked in the 2600 block of Westminster Avenue. The incident was reported at 3:19 p.m.

2 Wednesday

A delinquent busted out the side window of a vehicle parked in the 4100 block of Lovers Lane and swiped $200 from the console between 10:50 a.m. and 1:01 p.m.

3 Thursday

A crook cashed forged checks from a bank account belonging to a man in the 3700 block of Centenary Drive. The incident was reported at 12:56 p.m.

4 Friday

Arrested at 3:37 a.m.: a 21-year-old woman accused of public intoxication at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Dickens Avenue.

5 Saturday

A malefactor stole $4,620 from a truck in the 6900 block of Hunters Glen Road between noon and 1 p.m.

A scoundrel took a child’s bicycle from the high school in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue between 9 and 9:30 a.m.

6 Sunday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated. No location was given.