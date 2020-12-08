Young Creative Dabbler Jewels Clark Becomes Her Own CEO

From writing to social media, music, photography, videography, and more, there aren’t many creative fields where Jewels Clark hasn’t dabbled.

Influenced by an internship with Dallas Innovates and a year at a marketing agency, the University Park resident founded her creative consultancy at 22 while still studying public relations and journalism at Texas A&M University-Commerce. How To Be Social helps manage content creators, influencers, photographers, videographers, models, and others.

“I started How To Be Social in the background,” the 23-year-old CEO said. “At the time, I was very involved in my creative community. One thing I thought we weren’t getting enough of is education (about) how to make money.”

To help educate her fellow creatives, she’s hosted events, including for lawyers working with creative fields.

“We’ve put out a podcast, e-books, and we still do events,” she said. “Obviously, COVID has taken a hit on that.”

Even during the pandemic, Clark said her company’s hosted events on platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Zoom, and hosted other creative entrepreneurs on an Instagram live series called Stay Social.

“Everything you’re going through right now is exactly as it’s meant to be. Just keep growing.” Jewels Clark

Recently, Clark hosted and performed in Social Sounds, a live-streamed event with other musicians seeking to raise $5,000 for the performers.

During Social Sounds, Clark performed her new single, “Seasons,” which she released on streaming platforms in October.

“We all go through seasons of life. This song resonates with those early years of constantly questioning yourself. Am I doing what’s in line with who I truly am? This question has been an intrusive thought for the majority of my career. I want people to hope that things will get better and that better days will come. Everything you’re going through right now is exactly as it’s meant to be. Just keep growing. Go with the flow and never question what brings you joy,” she said.

She traces her interest in music and other creative pursuits to her family.

“I thought growing up everyone was good at music – my uncle was a producer, my mom was a singer,” Clark said. “I thought if everyone else can do it, I can do it. When I got older, I realized this is a pretty non-normal thing.”

Her mother’s situation as a single parent also motivates Clark. “She’s my drive today because I want to be able to give back to my mom.”

Clark ended up writing music growing up but only started recording music this year, she said. “I just loved creating something out of nothing.”

