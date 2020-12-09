Boy Scout Troop 125 Introduces New Eagles

Eight more Boy Scouts from Troop 125, sponsored by Grace Bible Church, have achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest and most distinguished rank in Scouting:

Andrew Scott Charlton, son of Scott and Sharon Charlton, a junior at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas. His Eagle Project: He and his team organized hundreds of books by grade level and built five book shelves for the new office of Catch Up and Read, a nonprofit that helps at-risk elementary students read on grade level by third grade.

Keaton Charles Cheves, son of Brad and Angela Cheves, a junior at the Shelton School in Dallas. His Eagle Project: He built bookshelves, bought new books, and rearranged the layout to create a better safer waiting area for patients and their families in the Christ’s Family Clinic at Preston Road Church of Christ, where volunteer doctors and nurses help those who do not have medical insurance.

Hunter Thomas Holmes, son of Steven and Kacy Holmes of Dallas, is a senior at J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson. His Eagle project: He and his team beautified the playground for the Early Learning Center in Richardson by clearing brush, planting shrubs, and constructing a fence to hide a multi-ton HVAC system from view.

Eliot Eppes Kerlin III, son of Corrie and Eliot Kerlin Jr., of Dallas, is a senior at The Covenant School. His Eagle project: He built two picnic tables to support outdoor gatherings and socially distanced classes at For The Nations Refugee Outreach Center in Richardson.

John Humann Kilpatrick, son of Jeff and Lisa Kilpatrick, a junior at Highland Park High School. His Eagle project: John raised funds to pay for three sets of benches and outdoor tables with umbrellas and provided game boards so seniors living at Gurley Place could have an outdoor gathering place at the Jubilee Park and Community Center.

Ethan Leal, son of Abel and Marcie Leal of Dallas, is a senior at The Covenant School of Dallas. His Eagle project: He built a fence for Casa Del Lago, a faith based organization serving Bachman Lake Families with educational, emotional, and material tools for transforming their community.

Jack Gaston McNeill, son of Scott and Erin McNeill, a senior at Trinity Christian Academy in Addison. His Eagle project: Jack chose to help Cornerstone Baptist Church in South Dallas for his Eagle Scout Project. His project was building a storage hutch for Cornerstone’s Homeless Food Kitchen. He led a team in constructing the hutch and installing it in the food kitchen.

Gantt Harrison Walton Jr., son of Gantt and Elizabeth Walton, a junior at Highland Park High School. His Eagle Project: Harrison built two replacement worktables in the teachers’ workroom at the David’s Place Head-Start preschool within Jubilee Park and built a wooden bench so teachers could rest outside.

Click here for more local Schools content

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.