Lady Scots Shine in Season-Opening Meet

The Highland Park girls showed promise in their recent season-opening dual meet with a narrow loss at Rockwall.

Kennedy Downing finished first on the balance beam for the Lady Scots in the compulsory meet. Freshman teammate Ana Simpson had a strong debut with top-three finishes on floor exercise, vault, and beam. Simpson was tied for fourth all-around with HP’s Linda Tran.

The HP boys will open their compulsory season with a dual meet on Wednesday against Rockwall-Heath, which will mark the competition debut for the school’s new Hegi Family Gymnastics Center.