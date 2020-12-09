Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 30 — Dec 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: IS THE CHIMNEY CHRISTMAS READY?

Before 5:57 p.m. Dec. 3., an opportunistic naughty knave had no need for any Santa Claus magic to gift himself the unguarded items in an unlocked Hales Chimney & Fireplace of McKinney vehicle outside a home in the 4900 block of Forest Bend Road.

1 Tuesday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a woman at her home in the 4600 block of Watauga Road.

Burglarized before 5:21 p.m.: a 27-year-old Mesquite man’s vehicle outside a home in the 5700 block of Orchid Lane.

2 Wednesday

The reporting time wasn’t provided for an assault on a Garland man working at the Jimmy John’s sandwich shop on Northwest Highway, near Lemmon Avenue.

3 Thursday

Before 8:08 a.m. outside a home in the 7100 block of Azalea Lane, a ne’er do well stole from Joe Cook Heating & Air Conditioning of Garland.

Before 12:20 p.m., a burglar stole from 29-year-old man’s storage unit in the 5800 block of LBJ Freeway.

A plumbing call before 2:21 p.m. turned out to be a saving grace for more than just a homeowner in the 4600 block of Allencrest Lane. A sneaky rogue snagged some easy loot from a van belonging to Saving Grace Plumbing of Rockwall.

4 Friday

Overnight before 7:59 a.m., a burglar damaged a 54-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 5800 block of Norway Road while stealing the contents.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for theft at the Primrose School of Preston Hollow on Hillcrest Road and a home in the 4400 block of Bluffview Boulevard.

Before 10:57 a.m., a scoundrel damaged a 66-year-old woman’s vehicle while snatching its contents at a home in the 6700 block of Park Lane.

Stolen before 7:06 p.m.: a vehicle parked at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 8:25 p.m.: a 53-year-old man accused of trespassing at the Tom Thumb on Inwood Road at West University Boulevard.

5 Saturday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a Richardson man who was making a plumbing call at Preston Center.

Before 11:27 p.m., a 38-year-old man got bitten by his girlfriend’s dog at home in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

6 Sunday

Arrested at 1:49 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 5100 block of Brookview Drive.

Arrested at 3:26 a.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 11000 block of Inwood Road: a 26-year-old man accused of driving drunk.

Lampoonably incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft in the 6900 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.

Nor was there a reporting time for an assault on a Balch Springs woman who works at Eatzi’s Market Bakery at Preston Royal Village. A day earlier two people found abandoned property in the parking lot there.