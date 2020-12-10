Perot, Lockheed Martin Support Socially-Distanced Fun

Just in time for winter break at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Lockheed Martin has stepped up to support socially distanced fun during the holidays, with a $65K donation which will fund space-themed masks and single-use take-home science activity kits for children.

The materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis as the museum opens daily Dec. 17 through Jan. 3, 2021, operating at a maximum of 25% occupancy with stringent and effective safety measures in place.

And to provide a bit of merriment to those unable to visit, the museum will share science-activity kits with pediatric patients being treated at Children’s Health.

“Lockheed Martin is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science,” said Scott Greene, executive vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “Despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, together we remain committed to preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technologists through advancing STEM education for all.”



Lockheed Martin’s gift will also fund a free STEM-inspired drive-through event for members on Saturday, Dec. 12, featuring several winter wonderland experiences including snow. The member-only event is sold out.

“This is an extremely challenging time for museums, and we’re deeply appreciative of Lockheed Martin’s recognition of the importance of keeping science alive within our young people,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott chief executive officer.

Silver added that since capacity at the museum is greatly reduced, it’s a “special time to come explore as you nearly have the place to yourself.” The Museum offers five levels and 180,000 square feet of discovery for all ages and interests.

The museum, which is currently operating no more than 25% capacity, strictly enforces the proper wearing of face masks, frequent sanitation, social distancing and contactless ticketing procedures. To see those procedures and the ticketing process, go to perotmuseum.org.

