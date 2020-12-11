Juvenile Charged in Leslie Baker Murder Certified as Adult

A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old Lancaster juvenile accused of the robbery and shooting death of Leslie Baker last May, court documents show.

Anthony Jermaine Lewis, who was 16 at the time he allegedly shot the 59-year-old woman while she sat in her car parked in the driveway of her home at 6130 Royalton Drive, was indicted on two armed robbery charges, capital murder, and evading arrest. Because of this, police did not name him at the time of his arrest on May 28. He has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.

Leslie Baker

Antony Isaiah Taylor, 18, and Deng Chan Ajak, 19, were indicted on capital murder charges in September and August, respectively.

“The investigation revealed the suspect attempted to carjack the victim and killed her during the commission of the crime,” Dallas police said in a statement at the time of Lewis’ arrest. “Detectives were able to tie the juvenile to two additional carjacking offenses, one in Richardson and one in Dallas. What was learned from homicide detectives was shared with uniformed officers from Project Safe Neighborhood.”

The Project Safe Neighborhood officers located the suspect and arrested him after a high-speed pursuit, finding him hiding in a shed in a backyard of the Wolf Creek neighborhood near Camp Wisdom. Two handguns, including the alleged murder weapon, were found in the shed as well.

Video cameras from homes around the Preston Hollow neighborhood Baker lived in were helpful in developing leads that led to the arrests.

Baker, a W.T. White High School graduate, was the director of marketing at Texas Health Center for Diagnostic Surgery in Plano.

In June, her friends spoke with People Newspapers about what it meant to them, her family, and the community to lose her.

“This has been so hard to lose a friend like Leslie,” said Becky LaCour, who said their families have been friends for more than 20 years. “She was truly a treasured friend – she was a one of a kind gem! She was always thinking of others. She truly took an interest in you. She loved life, she was happy, she loved helping others.”

Baker indictments by PeopleNewspapersDallas