UP OKs Plan For Parking Spaces Off Glenwick Lane

The University Park city council recently OK’d an ordinance to allow for additional parallel parking spaces immediately east of the hammerhead fire lane in the 4100 block of Glenwick Lane near the Seay Tennis Center.

University Park Community Development Director Patrick Baugh said a compacted decomposed granite surface area at the east of the property in the 4100 block of Glenwick Lane would be replaced by a curb and four parking spaces at the request of Highland Park ISD.

Councilwoman Liz Farley expressed some concerns about the plan and was the lone vote against it.

“It’s part of our high school we have young drivers, it’s next to the tennis center where we have so many young kids in and out, and Glenwick is already a very awkward right of way street that ends in a parking garage on one side and really doesn’t have much of a turnaround for the people parked in front of the Seay Tennis Center–the outdoor courts,” Farley said. “I just feel like adding these four spaces is just–we’re not gaining much, and you’re adding quite a bit of risk.”

Councilman Randy Biddle said he believes the school district could monitor and resolve traffic flow and parking issues.

“The school district ought to be able to police that themselves, and if they see some issues, they ought to be able to resolve that,” Biddle said.

In other news, the council:

Approved payment for annual maintenance to CentralSquare for OneSolution software used by the police and fire departments. The cost to the city for Dec. 1 of this year to Nov. 30, 2021 is $114,903.82, which is 5% more than the previous year.