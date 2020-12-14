Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 7-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HEART OF GLASS?

Could a Park Cities family be feeling confused and with no peace of mind after a miscreant mucked the glass from the driver and passenger side mirror housings from a Chevy Tahoe parked in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive at 11:04 a.m. Dec. 11?

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Tuesday

Arrested at 2 p.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of driving without insurance, failure to carry a driver’s license, and speeding in the 4500 block of Armstrong Parkway.

9 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:36 a.m.: a 31 year old accused of running a red light, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, and driving with an invalid license in the 5400 block of Sewanee Avenue.

10 Thursday

Arrested at 10:14 p.m.: a 56-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Preston Road.

11 Friday

A ne’er do well cut and took about six feet of copper tubing that was connected to an air conditioning unit in the 4400 block of Westside Drive overnight before 4:30 p.m.

Grinch? A thief took a poinsettia plant, an LED spike light, and an extension cord from the front of a home in the 4300 block of Westside Drive overnight before 5 p.m.

An irresponsible motorist driving a Toyota Tacoma bumped the back of a Honda Pilot at the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and Bordeaux Avenue at 11:13 p.m. and fled the scene.

12 Saturday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a detached garage/guest house in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue and take a $2,000 grill, a $150 hedge trimmer, two electric leaf blowers, a $200 cordless leaf blower, and six extension cords? A side door was left unlocked. The incident was reported at 2:40 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Monday

An intruder burglarized the Biscuit Bar restaurant in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue overnight before 5:02 a.m.

An opportunistic thief got into an unlocked GMC in the 4000 block of Hanover Street and took an iPad, a $2,500 Luis Vuitton briefcase, and a $1,200 Luis Vuitton wallet around 9:30 a.m.

8 Tuesday

A malefactor got into a Toyota Prius in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue and snagged a driver’s license and credit card around midnight.

A villain took a catalytic converter from a Honda Element in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 9:30 a.m.

Arrested at 3 p.m.: a 28-year-old woman accused of aggravated assault with a weapon in the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue.

Lock your car: A burglar got into an unlocked Range Rover Evoque in the 6600 block of Airline Road and grabbed a Lululemon backpack, a key fob, and a Luis Vuitton bag between 3:30 and 5 p.m.

9 Wednesday

A delinquent took a camera from the 3100 block of Greenbrier Drive between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

10 Thursday

Arrested at 11:45 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of assault causing bodily injury in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

11 Friday

Arrested at 6:50 p.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Greenbrier Drive.