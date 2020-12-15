AT&T PAC Offers Close-Up Contests – From Afar

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been tough on the arts community, with shows canceled and postponed, occupancy reduced, and a host of other issues to navigate.

But the AT&T Performing Arts Center has used its latest YouTube Channel, AT&TPAC @Home, to showcase all kinds of artists, and with its latest project – LISTEN – Close-up Concerts with Dallas Originals – it aims to give local artists a platform.

Dallas is home to an emerging pool of talent, especially young songwriters and performers. Some of them are students in the arts, others are fresh professionals. Their original work – they both compose and perform – is now being shared on the Center’s YouTube channel, with the Center creating videos of the artists performing.

“We really do have an incredible wealth of talent here in Dallas, and LISTEN showcases these artists and lets us all share in, celebrate and support their work at the start of their careers,” said Debbie Storey, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Current offerings (which can be seen here) include students and graduates from Booker T. Washington High School of the Performing and Visual Arts, the Center said.

“Listen is recorded inside the small sound studio tucked away on the 5th floor of the Wyly Theatre,” the center explained. “The compact space has the best acoustics for recording and just enough room for the artist and a videographer squeezing in for the shots.”

In the future, videos may be recorded in other parts of the AT&T PAC campus.

New artists interested in participating can email the Center at SupportingDallasArts@attpac.org. LISTEN – Close-up Concerts with Dallas Originals is made possible with support from the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.