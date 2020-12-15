Dallas ISD Wins Accolade for Reducing Carbon Footprint

With so many campuses – and many of them quite old – its no mean feat to win an award for energy efficiency.

But Dallas ISD did just that.

The district received the 2020 NRG Excellence in Energy Efficiency Award in December after being selected from public and private entities statewide to receive the award for its “continual process to reduce costs by reducing energy consumption,” and by being the largest urban school district in the nation with renewable energy.

This singular recognition is a result of a coordinated effort within the Dallas ISD Maintenance and Facilities Department to enhance financial and environmental stewardship through preventive maintenance, lighting and HVAC upgrades, and focused support of the department’s Energy Management and Sustainability team, an announcement from the district said.

Beginning in July, Dallas ISD committed to 100% renewable energy and participation in several demand response programs overseen by the Energy Management System team. Maintenance and Facilities’ commitment to energy efficiency has resulted in a reduction in the district’s energy consumption, an increase in savings, and an impressive lessening of its carbon footprint.

“We’re very appreciative of the recognition from NRG and proud of the work our team is doing,” said David Bates, executive director of Maintenance and Facilities. “That said, the need for continuous improvement and innovation remains constant in order to meet the demands of environmental equity.”