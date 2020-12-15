Pop-Up Bookstore To Remain In Snider Plaza Through January

The Friends of the University Park Public Library’s Second Chapter pop-up bookstore will stay in its Snider Plaza location until January 31.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at 6827 Snider Plaza. Ashley Blanchette of the Friends of the University Park Library said their lease on the location was recently extended.

Since it first opened in September, the Friends of the University Park Library’s received more than 10,000 gently used books and made nearly $8,000 selling some of them, with the proceeds benefiting the University Park Public Library.

For more information about the store, how to donate books, or for volunteer opportunities, visit the Friends’ website.

Blanchette previously told Park Cities People the bookstore started as a “quarantine project” when the library continued to collect books, but was closed for a time before re-opening for reduced hours during the pandemic.