There’s Snow Place Like Mockingbird Station

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Mockingbird Station.

The shopping area is adorned with festive window displays, a six-foot-tall light up snowflake and red holiday chair under the canopies across from West Elm as part of Snow Place Like Mockingbird Station until Jan. 5. The displays were designed by EZ Party Time and You’ve Been Clarified.

The Station is also hosting a toy drive supporting the Holiday of Hope campaign benefitting Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center as part of the festivities. The campaign hopes to provide toys to more than 2,000 families this holiday season.

Toy donations can be dropped off at the Angelika Theatre, Accents, Dallas Grilled Cheese Co., Outside, Texas, Pure Milk & Honey, Urban Taco, and Woodhouse Day Spa before Dec. 17.