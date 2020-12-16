Parish QB Signs with Hometown Mustangs

A year ago, Preston Stone became one of the most prized quarterback recruits in history for SMU.

On Wednesday, the Parish Episcopal senior made his commitment official by signing with the Mustangs during the first day of the early signing period for football players in the 2021 class.

Stone, who lives in the Park Cities, chose to remain close to home instead of accepting scholarship offers from some of the top college programs around the country. He received his first NCAA Division I offer when he was in eighth grade.

On Saturday, Stone led the Panthers to a second consecutive TAPPS Division I state championship with a 42-28 win over Fort Worth Nolan. He threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a score in the title game.

Stone was a four-year starter for Parish, finishing his decorated career with more than 12,000 passing yards. This season, he had 3,354 yards and 38 scores, to go with 10 rushing touchdowns. He also was named to the prestigious All-American Bowl for the country’s top seniors.

Stone signed with the Mustangs alongside Parish defensive end Jayden Jones, another valuable contributor during the Panthers’ championship run. A transfer from Pantego Christian, Jones registered 15 sacks this season. Jeremiah Bodwin, another standout defensive end for Parish, signed with Nevada.

Jesuit had three football signees on Wednesday, led by Ryan Lengyel, a massive offensive tackle who is heading to Baylor. Also for the Rangers, defensive lineman Peter Melle signed with Delaware, while Graham Bowers will head to Johns Hopkins.

Meanwhile, Hillcrest running back Nasir Reynolds signed with Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. The speedster broke several school records during the last three seasons with the Panthers, helping them snap a five-year playoff drought this fall. The Virginia native surpassed 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his Hillcrest career.