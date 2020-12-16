SMU To Honor Grads In Outdoor Commencement

More than 500 candidates from SMU’s undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs will be honored at the December commencement convocation at 1 p.m. Dec. 19.

These students and their guests will celebrate their achievements outdoors at Ford Stadium, socially-distanced to meet current health and safety needs. Face coverings will be required at all times. SMU benefactor, trustee, alumnus, and business leader David Miller will be the featured speaker.

Security screening will be required for all commencement guests and SMU enforces restrictions on bags carried into both Ford Stadium and Moody Coliseum. Find more information on parking and the clear bag/small bag policy here.

To watch the livestream, click here.