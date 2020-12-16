Wednesday, December 16, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Park Cities Preston Hollow Schools 

SMU To Honor Grads In Outdoor Commencement

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

More than 500 candidates from SMU’s undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs will be honored at the December commencement convocation at 1 p.m. Dec. 19. 

These students and their guests will celebrate their achievements outdoors at Ford Stadium, socially-distanced to meet current health and safety needs. Face coverings will be required at all times. SMU benefactor, trustee, alumnus, and business leader David Miller will be the featured speaker.

Security screening will be required for all commencement guests and SMU enforces restrictions on bags carried into both Ford Stadium and Moody Coliseum. Find more information on parking and the clear bag/small bag policy here.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *