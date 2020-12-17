UPPD: Police Missing Sergeant Found Dead at Lake Tawakoni

The University Park Police Department announced Thursday that the body of Sgt. Robert Ramsey, a 12-year veteran of the police department, was recovered from Lake Tawakoni about 11:20 a.m.

Ramsey was reported missing 24 hours earlier after he was late arriving home after duck hunting, according to the department.

The circumstances regarding how Ramsey ended up in the water is unknown, but police say his boat was found drifting later in the day.

Search and recovery efforts that began yesterday afternoon were conducted by the Texas State Game Wardens with assistance from the West Tawakoni Police Department.

“Since joining us in 2008, Sergeant Ramsey was a highly valued member of the University Park Police Department. He was a credit to our profession and a true community servant. A former School Resource Officer at Highland Park High School and skilled in firearms, he was the department’s firearms and defensive tactics instructor. Nominated by his colleagues, in 2018 Robert was named City Employee of the Year,” UPPD Chief Greg Spradlin said. “I have known and worked with Robert since the 1990’s when we worked together on joint assignments in the twin cities of Texarkana. An avid hunter, Robert loved the outdoors. I would ask you to keep Robert and his family, his friends and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers. UPPD has already received condolences from partner law enforcement agencies. The support shown is very much appreciated by me and the men and women of UPPD.”

The city plans to provide information about services for Ramsey in the coming days. The city is also providing counseling for employees inside the department and across the city’s workforce.