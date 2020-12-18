UP City Council OKs Changes To CVS at 6709 Preston Road

The University Park city council this week created a planned development district to allow for changes to the CVS Pharmacy building at 6709 Preston Road including providing room for a drive-thru lane for a new drive-up window.

The council granted approval on the condition that the store hours remain from 7 a.m. to midnight.

“I would love to limit – at least keep the hours the same as they are now,” said Councilwoman Liz Farley.

The proposal includes an expansion of the pharmacy use to include the areas of the building that Busy Body fitness and Drytech Cleaners are in now. As part of the modifications, the overall floor area of the building will be reduced to 14,504 square feet, and the number of parking spaces on site will be reduced from 54 to 39.

“Along with the reduction in size of the building, which they’re removing about 10% of that building, they’ll do a facelift of the building and kind of modernize that,” said Community Development Director Patrick Baugh. “Those are the majority of changes that you’ll see – the drive-up window and the new facade.”

In other news:

Approved establishing the fiscal year 2021 capital projects budget. Some of the major projects the city’s information systems department requested $335,000 for fiscal year 2021 for projects including a server/network replacement program and changing out some of the city-wide access controls in the city. The Parks Department requested $390,000 for projects including fountain replacement and resurfacing of the Germany Park track. Public safety requested $540,000 for projects including an Opticon system to provide for more efficient transit through intersections, fire bay door replacement, and a secured storage facility. Public works requested $8,402,000 for projects like Snider Plaza construction, stormwater improvements, a Turtle Creek sewer intersector, and continuation of the traffic signal replacement program throughout the city. New projects for fiscal year 2021 total $10,084,500 for a recommended fiscal year 2021 project budget of $17,412,094.