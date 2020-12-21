Farm-to-Table Soiree Shows Off Bonton Farms, Black-Owned Event Vendors

Visitors gathered around tables spaced for social distancing during a Farm-To-Table Soirée at Bonton Farms in South Dallas.

The Sept. 6 event curated by Buke Dube and Chipo Size raised awareness for Miles of Freedom, a prison re-entry program, and spotlighted Black-owned event industry vendors.

Atukio – A Bold Event Design Experience, Jay Sonata Photography, Nikki G Productions/Videographer, Chef Linda Mainja of Tinaye Catering, and Private Property Band helped create an evening with dinner, classic soul and R&B music, and opportunities to wander the lush gardens.

Bonton Farms started as a small lot garden has grown into two farms and the Bonton Market. It provides food, job training, and employment opportunities in the Bonton community.

Click here for the latest Society content

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.