Happenings on the Hill

Doak Walker Art Collection

A never before produced special art collection features Doak Walker at SMU from 1947-1949 in 14 limited-edition, numbered images taken by Brad Bradley and colorized over an 18-month period.

Doak and Norma – Framed

Walker and Rote

Visit doakwalker.com for details on the DOAK ’48 collection and the purchase options available. Prices range from $1,500 to $8,500, depending on size and format.

Past Heisman Trophy winners, including Dallas native Tim Brown (Notre Dame, ’87), Dallas Cowboys legend Tony Dorsett (Pittsburgh, ’76), and Herschel Walker (Georgia, ’82) attended a special one night release event celebrating the 1948 Heisman winner.

Doak Walker, a three-time All American, also won the 1947 Maxwell Award and in 1959, induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. As a sophomore, he led SMU to the 1947 Southwest Conference Championship and a tie vs. Penn State in the Cotton Bowl Classic. SMU won the conference again the next year and the Cotton Bowl Classic. Cotton Bowl Stadium would later be known as “The House That Doak Built.” In 1986, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Two years later, the Doak Walker National Running Back Award was created, honoring the nation’s top collegiate running back.

Inspired To Seek Change

Tyne Dickson, a human rights and theatre major, received the 2020 Santos Rodriguez Scholarship in recognition of the SMU junior’s courage, determination, and innovation.

Tyne Dickson. (PHOTO: Kim Leeson)

“As an emerging leader who is building creative, practical solutions to address systemic injustices and defend human dignity, Tyne represents exactly the type of student that the SMU Human Rights Program is known for cultivating,” said Brad Klein, associate director of SMU’s Human Rights Program and chair of the scholarship selection committee.

The $10,000 scholarship, co-sponsored by the Latino Center for Leadership Development, honors 12-year-old Santos Rodriguez, who was killed in 1973 by Dallas police officer Darrell Cain. Cain served only two years of his five-year prison sentence. Mayor Mike Rawlings apologized to the family on behalf of Dallas in 2013.

Tyne, a Houston native, is one of the leaders of BLM@SMU and organized in September a large march for racial justice on and around the SMU campus. Through SMU’s Engaged Learning program, she is developing an app to help plan protests and public demonstrations.

“I’ve reached a place where I feel comfortable calling myself an activist, and I’m inspired by the way the reaction to Santos’ story changed the city of Dallas,” she said. “Representing the Rodriguez family as a scholarship recipient will hold me accountable to honor them through my study of human rights.”

