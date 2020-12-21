Scots Fall to Eagles, Prep for District

Returning to the court after a two-week COVID-19 quarantine, the Highland Park boys faced an uphill battle on Friday against Richardson.

Still, the 69-61 road loss provided a valuable final tuneup for the Scots prior to the start of District 13-5A play on Tuesday at Mesquite Poteet.

Luke Hardenburg scored 12 points and Mitchell Carew added 10 to pace the Scots (3-3), who fell behind by double digits in the second quarter and never recovered. The standout guard tandem of Cason Wallace and Rylan Griffen combined for 37 points for the Eagles (5-1).

Meanwhile, the HP girls started league play with a dominating 77-18 home win over Greenville, followed by a narrow 41-37 victory at Royse City.

Riding a season-best four-game winning streak, the Lady Scots (8-5, 2-0) will host Poteet on Monday.

