Crave a Vintage Vibe? Antiquing Opportunities Abound Nearby

Want to know what’s on-trend? Old things.

Benny Jack Antiques

Simply put, 2020 has changed just about everything in our lives, including how we live at home.

Many people are willing to invest time and dollars into making home feel more like a sanctuary because it’s not only where the heart is – it’s where everything is now.

With increased time at home, there’s renewed interest in vintage and antiques. Families are dragging out that old set of china passed down from Grandma – and using it. Lovely linens are coming out of drawers and finding their way to the dining room table. Beautifully etched vintage crystal stemware is more and more the choice for an evening glass of wine.

Who cares that it all has to be hand-washed? We’ve got the time these days.

My final trip in January 2020 was to experience the esteemed Winter Antique Show in New York City. Dealers from all over the world are hand-selected to participate, and their offerings are nothing short of museum-quality. It was my sixth year to attend, and I had planned to make many more 2020 trips centered around antique shows and flea markets from coast to coast.

Sadly, the pandemic hit the antiques industry hard, as shows and flea markets canceled across the country. Some valiantly tried to move online, like the Brimfield, Massachusetts Antiques and Flea Market.

In late October, my husband and I attended The Round Top Antiques Fair for the first time. The energy was palpable. Dealers were delighted to showcase the treasures that had been in-waiting since March, and collectors and buyers were snapping up goodies.

I spoke with one dealer who observed a strong sense of nostalgia going on these days. Something about antiques and vintage items provides a tethering to our past. It’s familiar. It’s about our grandparents or our childhood – when times didn’t feel so crazy.

Roundtop Antiques Fair

We are fortunate in Dallas to have so many options. From antique shops to antique malls, there are dozens of places to treasure hunt right in our backyard.

If you don’t mind driving a bit, I’d encourage you to visit Waxahachie. It’s a short 30 minutes south of Dallas off I-35 and an adorable town. The Ellis County courthouse is one of Texas’s prettiest, and shops and antique malls fill the surrounding streets.

And, for all you die-hard pickers, there’s always First Monday Trade Days in Canton. I’ve been hunting there since the 1980s, and there’s still plenty of treasures to uncover if you are willing to dig.

As we enter into the holiday season, I encourage you to open up those cabinets, reach way into the back, and bring out all those family heirlooms. Or start your collection this year. Not only will your home look beautiful, but you’ll have a great excuse to share those old family stories with your kids.

