Jenkins: County Reaches 1,000 Hospitalized With COVID-19

Dallas County Monday reported 1,814 additional COVID-19 cases – 1,655 confirmed and 159 probable – as well as 23 more deaths.

The county’s reported a cumulative total of 156,266 confirmed cases, 18,274 probable cases, and 1,484 total deaths.

The additional deaths reported Monday include a Dallas man in his 40s found dead at his home, a Grand Prairie man in his 40s, a Hutchins man in his 50s, a Dallas man in his 60s who died in a hospital emergency room, a Dallas woman in her 60s who was found dead at home, a Dallas woman in her 60s, a Grand Prairie man in his 60s, a Dallas man in his 60s, a Mesquite man in his 60s, a Coppell man in his 70s, a Dallas woman in her 70s, a Dallas man in his 70s, a Farmers Branch man in his 70s, two Mesquite men in their 80s, a Mesquite man in his 80s who died in hospice, a Dallas man in his 80s, and an Irving woman in her 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

Also among the deaths reported Monday were a woman in her 40s who lived in a Desoto long-term care facility, a man in his 60s who lived in a long-term care facility in Lancaster, a man in his 70s who lived at a Dallas long-term care facility, a woman in her 90s who lived at a Dallas long-term care facility.

“As we begin this week of Christmas, today we report 1,814 new cases, 23 new deaths, and for the first time a 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19. It is more important now than ever that we follow the doctors’ advice to avoid crowds, forego in-person celebrations with people outside of those we live with, and wear our masks whenever we are in an indoor setting outside the home or in our home if non-household members are present,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “By doing these things and planning ahead to take advantage of online, curbside and delivery options, we can hopefully give our healthcare heroes the capacity they need to help those who are sick in this time of unprecedented spread. Stopping this current surge, which will continue to weaken our community and our country, is imperative.”

UT Southwestern Medical Center’s data shows hospitalizations are at an all-time high in North Texas, with an uptick in hospitalizations in recent days putting Dallas County back on an upward trajectory for both new cases and hospitalizations.

UTSW also notes COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 6% during the past two weeks.

UTSW’s model projects total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Dallas County could reach between 740 and 1,240 concurrent hospitalized cases by Jan. 1 and roughly 1,700 new COVID-19 infections per day by Jan. 1.

The county also reports 99 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,696 residents and 1,550 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 631 have been hospitalized and 318 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Thirty-nine outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities like homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 163 cases, including six hospitalizations. One facility has reported 89 COVID-19 outbreak cases since October.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 6,050 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 780 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 686 staff members. Of these cases, 603 have been associated with extracurricular activities, including athletics.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

As of Monday, Highland Park ISD reported one case among a student at Boone Elementary, one case among a student at University Park, five among students at McCulloch Intermediate, four among students at Highland Park Middle School, two among staff members assigned to Highland Park High School, and 10 among students there, according to the district’s COVID-19 webpage.

Dallas ISD reported 2,204 cases districtwide, 978 among campus staff, 240 among central staff, and 986 among students, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.