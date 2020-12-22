Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 14-20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT THE GOAL!

The driver of a semi-truck jumped a curb trying to make a turn and dragged the wheels of one side of the truck through a roughly 17-foot section of the yard of a home in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue causing about $3,000 in damage and bending a soccer goal between 3 and 6 p.m. Dec. 17.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Monday

It’s a jungle out there: A burglar swiped a mirror and a zebra skin rug from a home in the 3600 block of Drexel Drive. The incident was reported at 1:34 p.m.

15 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:15 a.m.: a 51-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

A crook re-routed a wire transfer for nearly $22,000 from La Vie Style House that was meant to go to a fabric wholesaler in China to a personal business account instead. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m.

18 Friday

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a pair of sneakers worth $116.80 from a home in the 4400 block of Bordeaux Avenue. The incident was reported at 8:23 a.m.

19 Saturday

A shoplifter snagged three leather jackets worth a combined $11,770 from the Ralph Lauren store in Highland Park Village overnight before 11 a.m.

20 Sunday

Stop that car! A burglar got into an unlocked BMW X5 in the 3700 block of Shenandoah Avenue and snagged a laptop, a $400 Michael Kors purse, a checkbook, a $150 wallet, five credit cards, $300, and keys before leaving the scene in another car when someone came out of the house.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Monday

A thief snatched some merchandise from the Tobacco Gallery store in the 6900 block of Hillcrest Avenue around midnight.

15 Tuesday

A swindler fraudulently used the information of someone from the 6000 block of St. Andrews Drive. The incident was reported at 8:45 a.m.

16 Wednesday

A ne’er do well took four credit or debit cards from a car parked in the 6000 block of Preston Road at 6:15 p.m.

17 Thursday

A rogue vandalized a Toyota Camry in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

18 Friday

A malefactor took $45 worth of jewelry from the 4400 block of Lovers Lane around 10:32 a.m.

A jewelry thief stole $49,000 worth of pieces from the 4000 block of Stanford Avenue. The incident was reported at 3:53 p.m.

A villain swiped nine firearms, two hunting bags, a pair of binoculars, a purse, and more from a garage in the 3500 block of Marquette Street between 12:45 and 6:03 p.m.

19 Saturday

The car’s running! A thief drove off in a Lexus GS350 that was left running in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 12:27 p.m.