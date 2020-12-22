Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 14-20

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT THE GOAL!

The driver of a semi-truck jumped a curb trying to make a turn and dragged the wheels of one side of the truck through a roughly 17-foot section of the yard of a home in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue causing about $3,000 in damage and bending a soccer goal between 3 and 6 p.m. Dec. 17. 

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Monday

It’s a jungle out there: A burglar swiped a mirror and a zebra skin rug from a home in the 3600 block of Drexel Drive. The incident was reported at 1:34 p.m.

15 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:15 a.m.: a 51-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

A crook re-routed a wire transfer for nearly $22,000 from La Vie Style House that was meant to go to a fabric wholesaler in China to a personal business account instead. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m.

18 Friday

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a pair of sneakers worth $116.80 from a home in the 4400 block of Bordeaux Avenue. The incident was reported at 8:23 a.m.

19 Saturday 

A shoplifter snagged three leather jackets worth a combined $11,770 from the Ralph Lauren store in Highland Park Village overnight before 11 a.m.

20 Sunday

Stop that car! A burglar got into an unlocked BMW X5 in the 3700 block of Shenandoah Avenue and snagged a laptop, a $400 Michael Kors purse, a checkbook, a $150 wallet, five credit cards, $300, and keys before leaving the scene in another car when someone came out of the house.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Monday

A thief snatched some merchandise from the Tobacco Gallery store in the 6900 block of Hillcrest Avenue around midnight.

15 Tuesday

A swindler fraudulently used the information of someone from the 6000 block of St. Andrews Drive. The incident was reported at 8:45 a.m.

16 Wednesday

A ne’er do well took four credit or debit cards from a car parked in the 6000 block of Preston Road at 6:15 p.m.

17 Thursday

A rogue vandalized a Toyota Camry in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

18 Friday

A malefactor took $45 worth of jewelry from the 4400 block of Lovers Lane around 10:32 a.m.

A jewelry thief stole $49,000 worth of pieces from the 4000 block of Stanford Avenue. The incident was reported at 3:53 p.m.

A villain swiped nine firearms, two hunting bags, a pair of binoculars, a purse, and more from a garage in the 3500 block of Marquette Street between 12:45 and 6:03 p.m.

19 Saturday

The car’s running! A thief drove off in a Lexus GS350 that was left running in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 12:27 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

