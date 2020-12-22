Thomas Jefferson Principal Sandi Massey is our Preston Hollow Person of the Year

It hasn’t been the easiest year-and-a-half for Thomas Jefferson High School principal Sandi Massey, but many insist she’s the gold standard when it comes to leadership through a crisis.

“She is a thoughtful, caring leader who has, time and time again, risen to every challenge before her,” Dallas ISD school board trustee Edwin Flores said.

First, a tornado hit her campus in October 2019, forcing a move to the much further away Thomas Edison Middle School. Then, just as everyone was getting their bearings, the pandemic struck. For the way Massey has led in those situations and more, Preston Hollow People selected her as our 2020 Person of the Year.

“She took over a TJ on the upswing and has accelerated that momentum,” Flores said. “She helped open the best collegiate academy in the district, was a thought leader on the creation of career institutes, and is now a crisis leader who successfully and seamlessly transitioned a high school devastated by a tornado into a welcoming environment during their stay on the Edison campus.”

Dallas Education Foundation executive director Mita Havlick was also effusive.

“Not only has Sandi created a school at Edison for her Thomas Jefferson family, she has created a community,” she said. “Sandi has that not-always found quality of having an incredible amount of empathy while still having the strength leadership requires.”

Her boss – Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa – calls her a “rock star.”

“Sandi did a phenomenal job trying to keep everything together,” he recalled. “It was surreal for someone like Sandi. She’s our longest-serving high school principal – and I think she’s like 13 years old.”

That rock star status was seconded by Thomas Jefferson Alumni Association president Missy Huber, who said she believed that “no other principal could handle” everything Massey faced.

“TJ had been one of lowest ranking DISD high schools, and with strong leadership and hard work had just been ranked the Number 2 comprehensive high school in Dallas ISD,” Huber said, adding that when the tornado struck, the leadership qualities Massey had already demonstrated “went into overdrive.”

“She contacted her staff and faculty asking each to wear their blue shirts and all sit together – unified,” Huber said. “Her energy and leadership skills were in high gear, and she knew they had to move forward fast and together. Working hand and hand with her staff and teachers, there was not time to reflect on their loss, only get the temporary facility opened by Wednesday for the students.”

Huber said Massey was there to meet every bus that morning, greeting every student with a high-five and a smile.

“She is contagious with her passion for TJ,” Huber said.

Massey talked about having high expectations.

“The thing about that is just trying not to make excuses,” the principal explained. “We do know that the tornado and COVID impacted us, but, you know, we have a lot of pride, and we want to do well, regardless of our circumstances.”

