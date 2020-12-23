House of the Month: 3725 Potomac Avenue

This move-in ready Old Highland Park classic, situated on an oversized wooded lot on a quiet street, has a fabulous backyard and an open, light, and functional interior for today’s lifestyle.

Renovation and expansion by architect Richard Drummond Davis and builder George Lewis in 2013 created a transitional aesthetic with reverence to the home’s historic past. Clean lines, wide-plank hardwoods, and a crisp neutral paint palette bring sophistication and style. The glorious primary suite has a sitting area, extra-large closet, and luxury bath. The attached, spacious guest house (883 square feet) with a four-car garage is ideal for a home office, media room, exercise space, or a guest retreat.

Click here for more House of the Month content

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.