Best of 2020 People’s Pick: Breathtaking in Austin

Another overwhelming reader favorite in our Best of 2020 People’s Pick choices was a piece by Kersten Rettig that waxed poetic about the Lake Austin Spa Resort. Written during the summer peak of the pandemic, Rettig talks about the importance of hitting pause and taking care of yourself.

“In a year of loss – lost time, lost connections, lost loved ones, this experience made me stop, breathe, and enjoy the moments,” she said of the piece.

“At a time when I needed to get away, reading about somewhere that I could drive to and find some solace was needed,” a reader said. “Thankful she brought it to our attention.”

