Best of 2020: Images of Prayer, Love, and Support

Staff Report

As the pandemic hit and then began its march across Dallas, there was an outpouring of support for front-line medical workers, and even just neighbors as we all navigated very new terrain.

A story and accompanying photo gallery of those shows of support were one of People Newspapers publisher Pat Martin’s favorite stories of 2020.

“This came at a time when the realization of the pandemic had set in, but this offered hope and support for folks on the front line and beyond,” she said.

See the story and photos here.

