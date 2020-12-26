Best of 2020: Images of Prayer, Love, and Support
As the pandemic hit and then began its march across Dallas, there was an outpouring of support for front-line medical workers, and even just neighbors as we all navigated very new terrain.
A story and accompanying photo gallery of those shows of support were one of People Newspapers publisher Pat Martin’s favorite stories of 2020.
“This came at a time when the realization of the pandemic had set in, but this offered hope and support for folks on the front line and beyond,” she said.