Best of 2020: ‘It’s Not Safe For Anyone’

Can an employer forbid an employee from wearing a mask during a pandemic? It was a question that we hadn’t ever really thought about until one night in May we got a message from a friend of employee from a local restaurant – who was doing just that.

People Newspapers deputy editor Rachel Snyder said the series of stories that followed were her among her picks for Best of 2020. She and fellow editor Bethany Erickson spent a weekend interviewing employees – breaking the story – and then following up in the days that followed.

Read the story that the two wrote to start the coverage here.