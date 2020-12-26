Best of 2020: Park Cities People July 2020

The death of George Floyd during an encounter with police in Minneapolis reverberated across the country, sparking protests everywhere – including Preston Hollow and the Park Cities.

The July 2020 issue looked at the Park Cities protests, which were remarkable if nothing else for the fact that the home-grown efforts happened there, explained Gillea Allison, president of D Magazine Partners, of her first pick for Best of 2020.

“Having grown up in the Park Cities, I never imagined that one day there would be a peaceful, powerful racial justice march through UP, but our team was there to capture the messages and organic movement, with a number of poignant supporting stories throughout the July PCP issue,” she said.

To see the entire issue, click here.

To see more of our coverage from this summer, click here.